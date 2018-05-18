The Hon. Judge Robert Gordon Walther

The Honorable Judge Robert Gordon Walther, age 90, of Rome, heard “Well done, good and faithful servant” on May 17, 2018. He was the son of Max Emile Walther and was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 9, 1928. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Agnes Kennedy Walther; his son, Robert Gordon Walther Jr.; and his son-in-law, Richard Campbell Kempshall.
At a young age, he and his German father moved to Decatur, Georgia where he received his education in the Decatur public school and played the trumpet in the band. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged. He met the love of his life on a blind date and they were married July 30, 1949. He received his law degree from the University of Georgia in 1951 and moved to Rome to begin a 29-year career as an attorney. During that time, he also served as County Attorney and District Attorney. He was past president of the Rome Bar Association and former attorney for the Rome Board of Education.
He became a Superior Court Judge in 1980 and served the people of Rome and Floyd County until his retirement on November 1, 2004. He was then appointed as a Senior Judge so that he could continue to serve the court as needed. As a judge, he served as president of the Council of Superior Court Judges of Georgia and a number of other committees. He had high qualifications to be a judge and even more importantly, he was a man of high honor. He was quoted as saying, “Taking the oath as a Superior Court Judge does not create all wisdom and knowledge, but I always tried to be upright, deliberate and resolute in the decisions I made, and never rested on my own understanding and strength, but on the direction and strength of God.”
Judge Walther was a former member of First Presbyterian Church. When the church members planted a new church in the West Rome area, he and his family were among 90 members who transferred their membership to the new Westminster Presbyterian Church. He served as deacon, elder, trustee, moderator of Cherokee Presbytery and taught Sunday school for 62 years. Over the years, he had the opportunity to preside over funerals, perform weddings and devotedly made visits to the hospitals and nursing homes. He and his wife traveled overseas on numerous mission trips to Romania, the Philippines, India, Australia, Moldova and Brazil.
He was always very active in the community since moving to Rome. He served as president of the Coosa Valley Fair Association and the YMCA. He was Rome’s Young Man of the Year in 1958 and was general chairman of “Project Polio.” He was presented a “Lifetime Membership” by the YMCA for meritorious service, was the founding member of the “Early Bird” class and received the “Run for Your Life” award given in recognition for running over 5,000 miles! He received the Heart of the Community Award for his commitment to service in Rome. More than his recognitions and achievements, what he valued most can be perfectly summed up in the quote “the character of a life isn’t set in three or four big moments of life, but in tens of thousands of little, virtually unnoticed moments.”
Judge Walther is survived by his children, Susan and Bill Voshell of Atlanta, Joan and Paul Brock of Rome, and Elizabeth Kempshall of Phoenix, Arizona. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Libby (Casey) Rogowski, Lauren (Will) Startup, Emily (Chris) LeCraw, Bennett (Mary Win) Brock, and Natalie (Caleb) Babington. He had eight great grandchildren, Cael, Brooks and Jace Rogowski, Copeland and Afton Startup, Robert and John Paul Babington and Ellis Brock. He was loved so well by so many, including his nieces, Jenny Watkins and Nathalie Kulesa, as well as the Renaissance staff and Heyman Hospice in his final months.
A celebration of Judge Walther’s life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. in the Westminster Hall with the service following at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in his honor to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue SW, Rome GA 30165 or the YMCA, 810 East Second Avenue SW, Rome, GA 30161.
