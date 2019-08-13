Mrs. Thelma Elaine Best Terry, 70, of Cave Spring, passed away in a Rome hospital surrounded by her family on Monday morning, August 12, 2019. Mrs. Terry was born in Hardeeville, S.C., March 4, 1949, a daughter of the late Lawrence Best and the late Elaine Jones Best Lindsey. Mrs. Terry moved to Cave Spring in 1965 with her family, and was married to Danny Terry on January 17, 1969. She was associated with several Rome area companies including Zartic, Trend Mills, and Marglen Industries. Mrs. Terry was also associated with the City of Cave Spring for several years prior to her retirement. Mrs. Terry was a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ. Mrs. Terry is survived by her husband of 50 years, Danny Terry; two daughters, Mrs. Lawrie Holder, (Thomas) of Coosa, and Ms. Amy Herod, of Cave Spring; five grandchildren, Lindsey Sills (Paul), Bubba Boyd (Darrah Barker), Emory Herod (Cody Dobbs), Major Holder, and Coralee Holder; two great-grandchildren, Aspen Lawson and Colin Sills; her stepfather, Gerald Lindsey, of Rome; her sister, Mrs. Dee Simms (Billy), of Cave Spring; her brother, Larry Best (Sandra), of Cave Spring; along with many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own. Funeral services for Mrs. Terry will be held Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from the graveside of Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with her minister, Ron Vick, officiating. Pallbearers will include Britt Simms, Dave Simms, Evan Simms, Donny Terry, Eddie Terry, and Cody Terry. The family will receive friends at their residence. John House's Cave Spring Chapel.