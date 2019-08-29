Mrs. Margaret Inez Freeman Terry, age 93, of Rome, passed away August 27, 2019 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jay Chambers and Dr. Rodger Whorton officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.