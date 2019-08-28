Mrs. Margaret Inez Freeman Terry, age 93, of Rome passed away August 27, 2019 in a local hospital. Mrs. Terry was born May 19, 1926, in Lindale, Ga., a daughter of the late Dewitt Freeman and Ela Farest Dougherty Freeman. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Mrs. Terry pushed the tea wagon at Pepperrell Mills for several years, and was a Homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Terry, daughter, Elizabeth Wooten and a brother, Billy Freeman. Survivors include granddaughter, Lori Franks, Kristi Elrod, great grandchildren, Kristin Parks, Tori Elrod, Zach Franks, Aaron Franks, great-great grandchildren, J.J. Hutchens, Chandler Hutchens, Addison Franks, Kaila Franks, Bristol Parks, Elizabeth Parks, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jay Chambers and Dr. Rodger Whorton officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.