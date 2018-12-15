Mrs. Terry Catherine Raine Storey, age 60, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at 3pm at Trinity United Methodist Church on 5th. Her Pastor, the Rev. Nanci Hicks and Dr. Floyd Roebuck will officiate.
The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the memorial service.
A complete obituary will be included later in the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.