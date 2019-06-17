Mr. Terry Allen Overby, age 63, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Overby was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on December 2, 1955, son of Frances Evelyn Durham Overby and the late Felton Overby. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Overby, and by a sister, Teresa Diane Waters.
He was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Lindale.
Prior to becoming disabled, Mr. Overby worked for several years at Bekaert Steel.
Survivors include his mother, Frances Overby, Lindale; a sister, Tammy Joan Cagle (John), Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Bert Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and include Kevin Baker, Josh Baker, Chris Waters, Cody Waters, Eddie Overby, and Shane Dover.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.