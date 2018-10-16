Ms. Terrie Lee Martin, age 70, of Rome, passed away Monday evening, October 15, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Martin was born in Floyd County, Ga., on October 15, 1948, daughter of the late William Aubrey Gray and the late Jessie Ruth Smallwood Bowman. She was also preceded in death by sister, Joan Moats. Ms. Martin was employed for many years with Diprima's Steak House here in Rome until closing. Prior to her retirement in 2010, she was employed with the Floyd County Board of Education as a bus driver in the Coosa district. She was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Misti Mobbs (Thomas), Armuchee; two grandchildren, Macy Edwards (Gregory), Rome, and Dakota Mobbs, Armuchee; aunts, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Bob Agan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. and include Thomas Mobbs, Gregory Edwards, Dakota Mobbs, Nathan Campbell, Timothy Davis, and Jason Davis.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.