Mrs. Teresa Gail Teal Izell, age 70, of Summerville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Izell was born at Walker County Clinic in LaFayette, Georgia on January 25, 1948, daughter of the late L.U. Teal and the late Gerthie Holliday Teal. She was also preceded in death by a son, Melvin Lance Izell; by her brother & sister-in-law, Paul & Nina Teal; by a brother-in-law, Leon Coley; by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert & Lethel Izell; and by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hubert & Juanita Wooten. Mrs. Izell was a member of the Armuchee Church of God, where her husband served as the Pastor. She served as Adult Class Sunday School teacher from the beginning of the church. She was President of the Ladies Ministry and led them as they raised money for the building fund by selling chicken & dressing dinners, pecans, BBQ plates, Brunswick stew, and had yard sales.
Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Charles Izell; a daughter, Kristina Crabb, and her husband, Jason; two granddaughters, Savanna & Caylie Plymel; two step-grandchildren, Courtney & Joshua Crabb; two sisters, Sue Coley and Kathy Ball and her husband, David; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Armuchee Church of God with the Rev. Terry Addis officiating. Private interment will be held on Friday at West Hill Cemetery in Trion.
The family will receive friends at Armuchee Church of God on Thursday from 5 until 6:45 p.m. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and include Jeff Coley, Scott Coley, Warren Hall, Tim Pickle, Tyler Pickle, Terry Wooten, Sidney Wooten, and Jeremy Wooten.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.