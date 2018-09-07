Mrs. Teresa Faye Lumpkin Popham, age 69, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Popham was born October 12, 1949, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Dewey “Red” Lumpkin and Pansy Busby Bray. Mrs. Popham was full of life, joy, and wonder entering her second childhood. She was always smiling, laughing, and never met a stranger. She seemed to brighten everyone’s day, and the best reflection of her life is in her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Popham was a beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, and heartwarming friend. Her family was and is very important to her. She would focus on family first and then happiness and laughter always followed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Ronald Popham; son, John Dewey Nawarynski; and sister, Gail Lumpkin Stafford.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia (Jimmy) Ferguson and Stasia (Clint) Woodall; grandchildren, Emily Ferguson and Barrett Woodall; stepdaughter, Ronda (Keith) Popham Roberston; step-grandsons, Ben Robertson and Wade Robertson; sister, Tina Dugger; brother, Larry Lumpkin; several nieces also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Popham’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.