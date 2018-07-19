Teresa Anne Holcombe Bennett

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, Teresa’s battle with breast cancer ended. The cancer beat her body but it couldn’t defeat her spirit and her love of life. Her life was a witness for God and now she is safe and healthy in his arms. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones and lifted up in prayer by so many. She will be missed.
Teresa was born in Carrollton, Ga. on September 4, 1959. She grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School. She attended West Georgia College and roomed with her grandmother, Momma Dora, who was part of many stories she has shared over the years.
Teresa was born to teach and she was passionate about it. She began her teaching career in 1979 in Bremen, Ga. at the age of 19. She taught seventh and eighth grade Reading and English across the hall from her wonderful friend and mentor, Frieda Miller. She also coached cheerleaders at Bremen and later at Model. It was in Bremen she met the love of her life, Jimmy Bennett, and they were married on June 13, 1981. Teresa became a coach’s wife and she grew in her role as a teacher, coach, coach’s wife, mentor, friend, mother, and later as a Mimi. The journey began in Bremen, then to Model High School in Rome, then back to Bremen, and in 1993 to Dalton High School. Dalton and Rocky Face have been home ever since. Teresa has touched the lives of so many students through the classroom, through coaching, through FCA, and the church. She loved kids, and her biggest joy was seeing those kids succeed, not just as students, but succeed in life. God called her to teach and she embraced the call. She was recognized for being an outstanding teacher on several occasions.
She was a wonderful mother and loved watching her sons grow and be involved in sports. She became a Catamount mom and loved every minute of it. She loved road trips and tailgating at Auburn while Cole played there, and later following Ethan all over the southeast while he was at Shorter. She only missed one college game the boys played in and it was at Arkansas Cole’s freshman year. It was an 11 o’clock kick off after a Friday night game at Murray County. There just were not enough hours in that day. She loved her boys. There were many long nights on the road, but she was going to be there for boys, come hell or high water.
She loved being Mimi to Brax, Briggs, and Baker. Her face lit up when they came to visit and she cherished her time with them. She loved her daughters-in-law (her girls) and counted them as the daughters she never had. She loved the Disney trips with the girls and the grandkids. She loved family vacations at the beach and just having everybody under the same roof for a week. She loved First Baptist Church and her church family, and their support over the last year has meant so much. Words can’t express the gratitude of the family. There is an old saying, “I had rather see a sermon than hear a sermon,” and Teresa’s life was a sermon.
Teresa was preceded in life by her parents Bobby Gene and Patsy Martin Holcombe, grandparents, Lloyd and Dora Holcombe and Ben and Nova Martin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jimmy Bennett; son and daughter-in-law, Cole and Lindsay Bennett; grandsons, Brax, Briggs, and Baker Bennett; son and daughter-in-law, Ethan and Kelcey Bennett; brothers and sister-in-law, Tony and Pam Holcombe and Tim Holcombe and fiancée, Anne Oliver; nephews, Ben and wife, Stephanie Holcombe, Chris Holcombe, Drew and Perry Holcombe; the fur babies, Belle, Opie, and Yoshi; and a huge extended family that a full-page ad wouldn’t cover.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Dalton with the Rev. Jonathan Barlow and the Rev. Phillip Cannon officiating. Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Suite 200, Kennesaw, Ga. 30144, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313, is in charge of arrangements.