Richard Tenney, age 82, of Hamilton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, Ga. 31907. A celebration of Richard's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Culpepper officiating. A committal burial service will occur Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Oaknoll Cemetery, 2549 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165. Serving as pallbearers are Wayne Tenney, Ricky Mount Sr., Ricky Mount Jr., Caleb Beeman, Jay Mathis, Taylor Dowdy, and Gary Lance. Richard was born March 8, 1937, in Haralson, Georgia, to the late Ruby Gill Tenney and George Allen Tenney. He was employed at Georgia Power for over 35 years in plant construction. Mr. Tenney was very proud of the fact that he helped build over 10 electrical generating plants. He was active with Georgia Power Ambassadors Columbus Chapter, Citizens of Georgia Power, and served on the BOD of the Old Mountain Hill School Foundation. Richard loved the Lord, singing hymns and praises, and was a member of Mountain Hill Baptist Church. He passed this love for the Lord along by being a living example to his family and friends. He loved his grand and great-grandchildren and he wanted them to have the very best and succeed in life. He enjoyed the Atlanta Braves and any sports associated with ball. Richard's middle name was "GO" and he never met a stranger. He will always be remembered for seeing the good in people and being a kind and patient encourager. Richard was preceded in death by his father, George Allen Tenney, and mother, Ruby Gill Tenney, nine brothers and one sister. Richard is survived by his loving, lifetime wife, Gennette Fay Powell Tenney, of 59 years; son, Wayne Tenney; daughter-in-law, Lisa Tenney; daughter, Sallyann Mount; and son-in-law, Ricky Mount Sr.; one sister, Peggy Tenney Ison; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; many other family members and many, many friends. A special thank you to Richard's awesome caregivers, Caleb and Brandy Beeman, Linda Robinson, Sarah Culpepper, Carley Barron, Patricia Cooper, Karen Anderson, and the Reverend Allison Owen. Flowers accepted or contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Columbus Hospice, www.columbushospice.com; and Mountain Hill Baptist Church Building Fund., 9630 GA Highway 219, Hamilton, Ga. 31811. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Tenney family may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com.