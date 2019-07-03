Mrs. Temple Lee Cordle Espy, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Mrs. Espy was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on July 23, 1941, daughter of the late Richard Cordle and the late Molene Caldwell Cordle.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker.
Mrs. Espy was of the Baptist faith.
She was a talented seamstress and an avid bowler.
Survivors include her husband, Ira John Espy, to whom she was married on September 22, 1959; two daughters, Tanna Espy Miller, Nashville, Tenn., and Sharon Marie Minnick (Barry), Ringgold; six grandchildren, Mitchell Miller (Lauren), Jason Miller, Rachel Miller, Leigh Minnick, Andrew Minnick, and Michael Minnick ; two great-granddaughters, Emma Minnick and Adeline Miller; three sisters, Beth Cordle Green, Rome, Joy Marie Cordle, Armuchee, and Kay Dixon (Stanley), Rome; a brother, J.C. Cordle (Clara), Rome; two uncles, Buddy Cordle (Ann), and Scott Cordle (Linda); a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Brian Butler officiating. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. Mrs. Espy will lie in state at Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and include Mitchell Miller, Jason Miller, Leigh Minnick, Andrew Minnick, Michael Minnick, and Brent Purdy. J.C. Cordle and Scott Cordle will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.