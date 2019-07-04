Mrs. Temple Lee Cordle Espy, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Brian Butler officiating. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Mrs. Espy will lie in state at Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.