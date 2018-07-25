Ms. Tawnya René Simpson, age 57, of Rome, passed away Tuesday evening, July 24, 2018, in a local hospital.
Ms. Simpson was born in Atlanta, Ga. on February 24, 1961, daughter of the late Robert Newton “Newt” Simpson and the late Sarah Annice Williams Simpson. Prior to her becoming ill, she was employed for over 12 years at Floyd Medical Center. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Heath Simpson (Heather), Rome; a sister, Delisa Mount (John), Rome; two nephews, Joshua Mount (Chassitty) and Jeremy Mount, all of Rome; cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Brother Gene Spears will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.