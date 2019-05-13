Tammy Marie Jenkins Cross, age 48, of Rome, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, in an Atlanta hospital.
Tammy was born October 15, 1970, in Floyd County. She loved crafting of any kind, painting, gardening, camping, traveling, restoring furniture, and concerts and music of all kinds. She loved animals and was known at "the chicken lady." Tammy had a passion for baking and cooking. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle with her precious husband, and anything with him was her favorite. She loved taking care of the ones she loved.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Cross; parents, Earl and Elaine Lindsey Jenkins; sisters, Marie (Gary) Bonds, Pam Elam; nephew, Christian Jenkins; nieces, Taylor Bonds, Alanna Bonds, Ansley Bonds, Whitney Bonds, and Krista Black.
A celebration of Tammy's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wedensday, May 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Les Walker officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.