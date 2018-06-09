Mrs. Tammy Gay Howell Stamey, age 58, of Rome, passed away Thursday morning at a local health care facility.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today at Radio Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Dorsey Warren, the Rev. Don Peace, the Rev. Jerry Howell Sr. officiating. She will lie in state at the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. today, June 10, 2018. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are ask to meet at the church at 1:45 p.m. today: Donald Davis, Greg Earwood, Jeremiah Graham, Tim Hubbard, Mike Ford, Wally Sutton. Honorary Pallbearers will include all the Mike Ford Automotive employees.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view DVD on the life of Mrs. Tammy Stamey.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. has charge of the arrangements on Mrs. Stamey.