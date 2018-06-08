Mrs. Tammy Gay Howell Stamey, age 58, of Rome, passed away Thursday morning, June 7, 2018,in a local hospital.
Mrs. Tammy Howell Stamey was born on March 3, 1960 in Floyd County, a daughter of the Rev. Jerry Howell Sr. and the late Martha Paulette Nelson Howell. Mrs. Stamey was a member of TOPS and a member of Radio Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Paulette Howell, brother, Jerry Howell Jr., and son-in-law, Jeremy White.
Survivors include her husband, Daryl Stamey Sr.; father, Jerry Howell Sr.; sons, Jeremiah Graham and Daryl Stamey Jr.; daughters, Candace Graham and Camron White; grandchildren, Madyson Seagle, Abby White, Madison White, Tristan White, Adelyn White, Alexys Stephenson, Jonathan Stephenson, and Delilah Stamey.
Funeral services will be held a t2 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2018,at Radio Springs Baptist Church, 1489 Radio Springs Road, Rome, Ga., 30165, with the Rev. Dorsey Warren, the Rev. Don Peace, and the Rev. Jerry Howell Sr. officiating. She will repose at the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the church at1:45 p.m. on Sunday: Donald Davis, Greg Earwood, Jeremiah Graham, Tim Hubbard, Mike Ford, and Wally Sutton. Honorary pallbearers will include all the Mike Ford Automotive employees.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Tammy Stamey’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga.,has charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Stamey.