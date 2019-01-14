Mr. Talmadge Otis Hardy, age 92, of Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Hardy was born in Wardell, Missouri, on February 24, 1926, son of the late Newton Otis Hardy and the late Rosalee Rhynes Hardy. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Betty Bennett Hardy, and by a son, Tommy Ryan Hardy. Mr. Hardy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. Prior to his retirement in 1981, he worked for Clark Equipment Company for 30 years. Mr. Hardy was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Plainville, where he served as a Deacon. He loved serving the Lord and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Rena Chasse Hardy; two sons, Tracy Hardy (Linda), Rome, and Stacy Hardy, Lindale; a daughter, Teena Phillips (Jim), Newnan; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; 17 brothers and sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Tracy Hardy and the Rev. Ron Bankson officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Richard Webster officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 2:45 p.m. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and include Peyton Barnhill, Skyler Barnhill, Christian Hardy, Donovan Kinsella, Parker Covington, Shaun Kerr, and Brent Barnhill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, 796 Plainville Road, Plainville, Ga., 30733. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.