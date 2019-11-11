David Roy Tallent (Rapid Roy) Of Cedartown Ga. Passed away suddenly in his home Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. David was born in Rome ,Ga On May 31, 1961. He graduated from Cave Spring High. David was married to Claudette (Wade) . David is survived by his wife, three step-children, Joseph Pierce of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, Leigh Ann Wells (Jody) Wells, Cedartown, Ga. Christopher (Jennifer) Grant of Rome ,Ga. one sister Kathy(Tim) Apperson. Five Grand Children, one Great Grand Child. Several Nieces and Nephews, Several Great Nieces and Nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents Roy Tallent and Annie Ruth (Hill) Tallent . One Nephew J.D. Stump.Several Aunts and Uncles. A service will be held at a later date. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.