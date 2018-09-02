Funeral services for Mrs. Syble Nell Mobbs, age 82, of Rome, GA, who passed away on Friday,
August 31, 2018, will be held on Tuesday afternoon, September 4, 2018, at 2:00 pm in the Carl
Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home, Rome, GA, with the Reverend Bob Agan officiating.
Interment services will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. and include Jarred Hicks,
Colton Hicks, Jameson Mobbs, Dakota Mobbs, John Ginn, and Greg Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers shall be Mr. Jim Brown and Mr. Tommy Mitchell
The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home from 1 pm until the service hour.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Syble Nell Mobbs.