Mrs. Syble Marie Studdard Williamson, age 77, of Lindale, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her residence after a strong battle with cancer.
Mrs. Williamson was born in Ellisville, Ala., on June 3, 1941, daughter of the late William Harold "Bud" Studdard and the late Ezma Bright Studdard. She attended Pepperell School and lived in Lindale most of her adult life.
Syble had a passion for family and family gatherings. She loved southern cooking, her Tuesday morning coffee gatherings with her brothers, spending time at the lake, watching mystery shows, and playing solitaire. She had a keen sense of fashion and took pride in her personal appearance. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Mrs. Williamson was a member of Lindale Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Donald Williamson, a veteran; her parents, her brothers, Jack and Donald Studdard, and her sister, Jean Haygood.
She is survived by three daughters, Staci Adams, Shay Williamson, and Shawna Kelly. She has four surviving brothers, the Rev. Glen Studdard, Luther Studdard, Bill Studdard, and Clyde Studdard. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Austin Adams, Olivia Adams, Bradley White, Robbie White, Tiffany Bruce, and great grandchildren, Dallas Bruce and Jackson Evans, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindale Church of God with the Rev. Doug Studdard and the Rev. Judy Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, she requested memorial donations be made to Lindale Church of God, P.O. Box 356, Lindale, Ga., 30147.
"Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day."
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.