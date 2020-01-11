Mrs. Cynthia Grace Swinford, age 86, of Summerville, GA, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Swinford was born in Sydney, Australia on March 8, 1933, daughter of the late William Edward Pavely and Amelia Scanlon Pavely. She was also preceded in death by her son, Troy Douglas Swinford. Mrs. Swinford was employed with Atlanta Public Schools as a Stenographer. She retired after 15 years of service. Mrs. Swinford was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of the Dixie Stompers line dancers of Rome. Survivors include her husband, Marion Swinford, Summerville; son, William Henry Swinford; Rome, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Nanci Hicks officiating. Interment will be later in Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 12:00 pm until time of service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
