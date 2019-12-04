Edward Clarence Swanson Sr., age 92, of Rome passed away Sunday December 1, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday December 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Dudley officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
