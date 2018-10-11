Suzanne DuPuy Black

Suzanne died at home Thursday morning with her husband and sons at her bedside, ending her 10-month battle with cancer, which she fought with courage and grace.
She was born in Farmville, Virginia, to Edward Laurence and Catherine Little DuPuy on August 25, 1939, and spent her early childhood in Halifax County, where her father was Superintendent of Schools. At the age of nine they moved to Martinsville, Virginia, where she graduated from Martinsville High School. She entered Westhampton College of the University of Richmond and graduated in 1961. Afterwards she earned a Master's Degree from the University of Indiana.
She married the Rev. G. Donald Black on June 29, 1963, and they moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where Don began his ministry at Church of the Ascension and Suzanne, being the daughter of educators, naturally followed in their footsteps by taking a teaching position at Granby High School. Another two moves followed and when Don became rector of Christ Church, Blacksburg, Suzanne found what she always called her favorite job, a position with Virginia Tech in the Education Research Department. After their move to Rome, Suzanne taught at what was then Floyd College as a member of the Psychology Department, from which she retired after several years.
She enjoyed supporting her husband's ministry by participating in several outreach and people-serving projects, her longest tenure being the Good Neighbors Ministry, co-founded by Don.
Suzanne is survived by her husband of 55 years, George Donald Black, and two sons, Matthew (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) and Edward (Marietta); grandchildren, Mason (Athens), Luke (Tuscaloosa), Emme and Mary Scott (Marietta); and several beloved step-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 101 East Fourth Avenue, at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13. She will be buried at St. Peter's at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts to any outreach ministry will be appreciated.