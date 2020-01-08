Miss Windell Edith Sutton, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence. Miss Sutton was born in Floyd County, Georgia on April 25, 1945, daughter of the late Albert Robert Sutton and the late Pauline Owens Sutton. She was also preceded in death by two nephews, Labraun Sutton and Durand Sutton, by a half-sister, Eunice Owens, and by three half-brothers, Cleve Sutton, Wallace Sutton and Zach Sutton. Miss Sutton was a 1963 graduate of East Rome High School. Prior to her retirement from Floyd Medical Center in 2000, she worked for many years in the healthcare field as a Practice Manager for several doctor's offices in Rome. She was a member of New Life Church of God, formerly East Rome Church of God, where in her younger years she was very involved and taught Sunday school. She was a member of the 700 Club. Survivors include two sisters, Jean Lance, Rome, and JoAnn Freeman, Rome; a brother, Rev. Robert Sutton (Rachel), Rome; 7 nieces and nephews; 29 great nieces and great nephews; 27 great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 5pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Chaplain Chip Freeman, the Rev. Michael Edwards and the Rev. Robert Sutton officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 3pm until 4:45pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
