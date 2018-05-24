Susie Massengill, age 80, of Summerville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018. She was a member of Red Ash Baptist Church. Susie enjoyed making bead jewelry, reading poetry, and talking to everyone.
She is preceded in death by parents, George David and Pearl Ward Massengill, and brothers, Buddy, Ned, and Carl Massengill.
She is survived by son, Eric Massengill, of Summerville, Georgia; sister, Truly Ann Brock, of Cartersville, Georgia; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Queener Cemetery in Jacksboro with the Rev. Leamon Harness.
