Susan Rebecca Freeman Cormany, age 89, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018. Susan was born November 28, 1928 in Moultrie, Georgia, to Evie Ola Freeman and Clarence Gene Freeman.
Susan married Kenneth Ross Cormany in 1948.
Susan is survived by her daughter Kay (Cormany) Duffey, of Ellijay, Georgia; grandsons, Cliff Duffey, of Alexandria, Virginia, Ken Duffey, and his wife, Kate, of Athens, Georgia, Spencer Duffey, of Portland, Oregon; and great granddaughters, Mary and Kate Duffey, of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as Maisie Duffey, of Athens, Georgia.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and eight sisters.
Susan will be interred with her husband at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens on Church Street in Rome. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's memory may be made to Second Avenue Baptist Church of Rome, 823 East Second Avenue, Rome, Georgia, 30161.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Daniels-FuneralHome.com for the Cormany family.