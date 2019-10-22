Mrs. Pauline Sullins, age 101 of Adairsville, Georgia passed away on Oct. 21, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care of Rome. Mrs. Sullins was born in Calhoun, Georgia on Aug. 20, 1918. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rome for 70 years. Mrs. Sullins worked as a nurse for Dr. Lester Harbin of Rome for over 30 years. She also worked for Dr. Banister Harbin prior to retirement. She was known by family and friend for her love of seamstress work. Mrs. Sullins was the daughter of Mr. Hodges Bailey and Mrs. Louvenia Chitwood Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Sullins; Sister, Sarah Ann Worthington; Brother, Lee Roy Bailey; Step-Daughter, Laveda Caplan. Survivors include her Niece, Diane Childers of Adairsville, GA; Nephew, Johnny (Allison) Bailey of Rome, GA; Niece, Jean Holden of Calhoun, GA; Nephew, Steve (Becky) Worthington of Euharlee, GA; Special Friends, Nancy Jones of Rome, GA; and Dr. Buford Harbin of Rome, GA. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.