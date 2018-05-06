Mrs. Sue Elaine Clark, age 69, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Clark was born in Rome, Ga. on July 14, 1948, daughter of the late Walter Marshall Vinson and the late Ruby Watson Vinson. She was a retired employee of the Rome City School System, after serving for many years as custodian at Elm Street Elementary School. She was a member of East Rome Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee “K. C.” Clark in 2005.
Survivors include two sons, Tilmon Lee “Timmy” Clark, and his wife, Holly, Rome, and Chris Walter Clark, and his wife, Venessa “Nicki”, Rome; a sister, Mrs. Edith Slaughter Deese, Cedartown; five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Travis Martin will officiate. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Mondayfrom 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at1:30pm on Tuesday and include: David Chittom, Phillip Terry, Jason Pledger, Mason Brown, Paul and Cole Clark.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.