Rev. Glen D Studdard, Sr age 75 of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 in a local hospital. Rev. Studdard was born June 14, 1944, in Spring Garden, Alabama, a son of the late William Harold Studdard, and Ezma Lucille Bright Studdard. He was a retired minster; he accepted the lord as his savior in 1968 and was ordained by the Congregational Holiness Church in 1973, leading to a 46 year career in the ministry. His first pastorate was East Gadsden Congregational Holiness Church, in 1981 he then held the same title at Pentecostal Assembly (CHC) in Lyerly, Halls Chapel Worship Center, CHC in Weaver, Al; Grace Fellowship CHC, in Shannon, Sharon Hill CHC, in Piedmont, Al; Centre CHC, in Centre, Lakeview CHC in Cedar Bluff, and years of service to the Floyd County Prison Ministry. Through his many years in ministry he led a life of service to others, and made an impact on everyone he met. Rev. Studdard was preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Kennedy Sledge, brothers, Jack Studdard, Donald Studdard, sisters, Jean Haygood, Syble Williamson. Survivors include his wife to whom he was married, December 15, 1963, Frankie Rickman Studdard, children, Michelle (Dewayne) Sweatt, Donna (Ty) Sledge, Jill (Todd) Sledge, Rev. Doug (Tara) Studdard Jr., brothers, Luther (Kaye) Studdard, Billy (Peggy) Studdard, Clyde (Trish) Studdard, grandchildren, Brooke (Brent) Fowler, Ashton Sweatt, Dustin Sledge, Drew (Elise) Sledge, Skyler Sledge, Kyle Studdard, Hannah Studdard, great grandchildren, Brylan Sweatt, AJ Sweatt, Krymson Fowler, Olivia Jones, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 P.M. Friday February 7, 2020 at North Rome Church of God, with Rev. Lavon Nailer, and Rev. Doug Studdard Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Friday at North Rome Church of God, 1929 North Broad Street, Rome, Ga. The family will have a private graveside. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165 has charge of arrangements.
