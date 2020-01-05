Mrs. Carllene Williamson Stratton, age 67, of Greenville, SC, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Mrs. Stratton was born in Lindale, Georgia on May 15, 1952, daughter of Norman Williamson, Lindale, GA and the late Mary Lou Baucham Williamson. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Greenville, SC. The family will receive friends at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel, Greenville, SC, on Monday from 6:30 until 8:30pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
