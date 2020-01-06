Carllene Stratton, 67, wife of Grady Stratton, Jr., died Friday, January 3, 2020.Born in Lindale, GA, she was the daughter of Norman Williamson and the late Mary Lou Baucham Williamson.Carllene enjoyed fishing, golfing, UGA football, and spending time with her family.In addition to her loving husband of 45 years, Grady, she is survived by two children, Kristen Rogers and husband, Patrick, of Easley and Alec Stratton and girlfriend, Britany Atkison, of Marietta; two nephews, Wade and Fletcher Stratton; niece, Mallory Stratton; sister-in-law, Alicia Stratton; and her favorite "furry child" Josie Stratton.In addition to her mother, Mrs. Stratton was preceded in death by one son, Grady Lee Stratton, and her brother-in-law, Terry Stratton.A visitation will be held Monday, January 06, 2020 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The Graveside Service will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Greenville Memorial Gardens. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.Memorials may be made in memory of Carllene's love of animals to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
