Billy Richards Storey, age 85, of Rome passed away Thursday February 6, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday February 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Donations can be made to the Davies Homeless Shelter, 132 E 18th St, Rome, GA 30161 Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post your tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA 30165 has charge of the arrangements.
