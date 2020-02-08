Billy Richard Storey, age 85, of Rome passed away Thursday February 6, 2020 at a local hospital. Mr. Storey was born June 9, 1934 in Cherokee County AL. to the late William Raymond Storey, Sr. and Della Elizabeth Comer Storey. Bill was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He was a veteran of The United States Air Force, where he fought in the Korean War. Bill was employed at Inland Rome for 29 years. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother: William Raymond, Jr. Survivors include his wife of 64 years: Jean Chandler Storey; children: Darryl (Marie) Storey, of Cedar Bluff, and Deborah Childs, of Newnan; grandchildren: Hannah Storey, Ben Childs, Will Childs, Sara Childs Mead; great grandchildren: Sam Mead, Madelyn Mead, Caroline Childs, and Anna Mead. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday February 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Donations can be made to the Davies Homeless Shelter, 132 E 18th St, Rome, GA 30161. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post your tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA 30165 has charge of the arrangements.
