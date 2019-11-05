Calvin Theadore Stinson passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 85. He was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Cherokee County Alabama. He moved to Cave Spring as a teen and then to the Coosa area where he lived, worked and raised his family. Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Harvel Stinson; and also by is loving wife of 60 years, Eleanor Stinson.Survivors included his four children, Mike (Jan) Cedartown, Georgia; Tommy (Cindy) Rome, Georgia; Joe, Smyrna, Georgia and Mollie (Shay) Langley , Kingsport, TN.; as well as 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Calvin retired from Georgia Kraft in 1991. However, he remained active the next 25 years farming. He and his wife enjoyed years of traveling, camping and square dancing with family & close friends. He also loved quail hunting and boating at the family cabin on Lake Weiss. Calvin was on the board of Directors and charter member of the Georgia Kraft Credit Union. He was a member of the Coosa Lodge for over 50 years and member of Livingston United Methodist Church for 65 years. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Livingston UMC cemetery at 2:30 p.m. following the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Heyman Hospice at Floyd. Also much gratitude is extended to Brittany, Michael and the caregivers at the Harbor for the exceptional care they gave to our loved ones. They provided the Stinson family with many years of comfort and support. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.