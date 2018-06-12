Mr. Steve Lamar Cook, age 62, of Rome, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 11, 2018, following an extended illness.
Mr. Cook was born in Floyd County, Ga. on October 20, 1955, son of the late Bobby Cook and the late Elizabeth Turner Cook. Prior to ill health, he was a truck driver for Robert's Trucking Company and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a son, Jamey Cook Sr. (Angila), Rome; two daughters, Sarah Michelle Davis (William), Silver Creek, and Haley Cook, of Alabama; a sister, Debbie Newberry (Randy), Centre, Ala.; two brothers, Randy Cook, Rome, and Gene Cook, of Alabama; two grandchildren, Hannah Goss and Jamey Cook Jr.
In keeping with Mr. Cook’s wishes, he will be cremated and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
