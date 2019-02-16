Steve Devine

Steve Devine

Steve Devine, dropping his last "F-Bomb", passed away in his home, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, after battling cancer for the past two years. 

Steve was born in Malden, Massachusetts on March 14, 1971.  Steve was a loving husband, amazing father, and dear son.  He is survived by his beloved wife, Angela Devine, of Rome; his daughters, Alix Devine, of Rome & Kirsten Haley, of Maine; his father and stepmother, Donald & Joan Devine, of Massachusetts; his brother, Donald Devine, also of Massachusetts; his aunt, Charlotte McFall-Gaitanakis, of Massachusetts, and numerous cousins.

Steve was a proud geek and lover of technology.  He learned how to build and program computers at an early age which developed into not only a passion but a career.  Steve participated in the original BattleBots in San Francisco for two seasons, which appeared on Comedy Central in 2001 & 2002.  He was honored to be on the advisory board for Berry College's HackBerry Lab.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Steve can make a donation to the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life of Floyd County, Team JD Memorial Rome.  Donations can be made online at http://bit.ly/HonorSteve

The family will be having a celebration of Steve's life on Tuesday, February 19, at the Rome Area History Museum from 6 - 8 pm.  Steve did not wish to have a traditional funeral, so please dress comfortable - jeans and flannel are ok!

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.