Mr. Steve Cordell Reynolds, age 53, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Reynolds was born on September 5, 1965, in Rome, Ga., son of Henrietta Pyles Reynolds the late Lonnie Junior Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds was a member of Armuchee Church of God and prior to retirement, worked in textiles for Mohawk Industries. Mr. Reynolds was a member of the Plainville Lodge #364 F. & A.M., the Rome Shrine Club, and of the "Traveling Men" motorcycle club in Rome, Ga.
In addition to his father, Mr. Reynolds was also preceded in death by a sister, June Renee Reynolds.
Survivors include his son, Steve Reynolds, Rome; two daughters, Aariel Culberson (Ryan), Adairsville, Emma Michelle, Henagar, Ala.; his mother, Henrietta Reynolds, Adairsville; sister, Shirley Ashworth (Dewey), Calhoun; brother, Lamar Reynolds (Melissa), Calhoun; five Grandchildren, Tori Reynolds, Armuchee, Nova Vennum, Adairsville, Zoey Reynolds, Armuchee, Zain Vennum, Adairsville, and Annlee Culberson, Adairsville; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Izell officiating. Interment will follow at Scott Cemetery.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, by 10:30 a.m. and include: active: Sonny Reynolds, Mark Reynolds, Jason Pyles, Randy Pyles, Scott Carroll, and Kyle Peek; honorary: Dewey Ashworth.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.