Stephen "Steve" Wayne Thomason, 49, of Crestview, Fla., departed this world on March 7, 2019, after a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Steve was born in Rome, Ga., but had lived in Florida for the majority of his life. He loved the beach and the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being on the water. Steve was a very generous man who was always willing to help friends or family. He was well known to his family, friends, and coworkers for his rich sense of humor and dry wit. We will remember the good times and laughter we shared.
The most important people in Steve's life were his cherished wife and best friend, Maeghan, and their beloved son, Michael. He was an honorable, Christian father and husband. His family was his purpose and he was happiest in their company. Steve and Maeghan are members of West Rome Church of God of the Union Assembly, Rome, Ga. Over the last few years, he grew spiritually and we are comforted that he is now home with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maeghan Thomason, and his beautiful son, Michael Wayne Thomason; father and stepmother, Ken Thomason (Sue), of Rockmart, Ga.; sister, Vicki Thomason (Wayne Wilkey), of Rome, Ga.; brother Scott Seipel (Karen), of Kokomo, Ind.; sister, Kimberly Freeman (Gary), of Newnan, Ga.; sister, Kisha Kiser (Lamont), of Cartersville, Ga.; sister, Tandalea Mendez (Wilian), of Rockmart, Ga.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rick Gregory (Kay), of Navarre, Fla.; many nieces and nephews and treasured friends considered to be family.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Stephens Thomason; paternal grandparents, Finley Wayne Thomason (Jessie Lynn); and maternal grandparents, Clarence Henry Peck (Mildred).
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, 951 South Ferdon Blvd., Crestview, Fla., 32536. Floral tributes should be sent directly to the church after 9:30 a.m.
For those who do not wish to send flowers, the family requests donations to Covenant Care Hospice in appreciation for their kindness and care during Steve's last days: 5041 North 12th Avenue, Pensacola, Fla., 32504, or at choosecovenant.org.
Steve will be laid to rest at West Hill Cemetery, Dalton, Ga. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed or viewed at www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home makes this announcement for the family.