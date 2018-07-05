Mr. Stephen Forrest Lanier, 69, of Rome, Georgia, passed away in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Steve was born on January 28, 1949 in Louisville, Kentucky, son of the late Imogene Bennett Lanier and William Forrest Lanier.
Steve was a 1967 graduate of Darlington School in Rome. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida in 1971, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. During this time, he also completed studies at Sorbonne University in Paris, France. Steve received a Juris Doctorate degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law in Atlanta.
Before moving to Rome, Steve was an Investigator with the Governor’s Office of Consumer Affairs in Atlanta. Upon moving to Rome in 1978, he was Assistant District Attorney of the Rome Judicial Circuit, and in 1985, he became District Attorney, serving three consecutive terms.
As District Attorney, Steve was heavily focused on victims’ rights. He started the first Victims Witness Assistance Program in Floyd County in the late 1980s, as well as the Floyd County Child Abuse Protocol Committee. He was instrumental in advocating for child victims through HEROES, Great & Small and the Harbor House.
In 1997, Steve opened The Lanier Firm, a successful criminal defense practice in Rome, of which his daughter, Alicia Lanier, has joined.
Steve was a former member of the Exchange Club of Rome, the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, and the Floyd County and Georgia Bar Associations.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Baldwin Lanier of Rome; four daughters, Alana (Matt) Cobb of Auburn, Alabama, Alicia (Brandon) Shurley of Rome, Alex Lanier of Rome, and Laramie Lanier, also of Rome. Steve was preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Lanier of Atlanta. Five grandchildren also survive, Alli and Emma Cobb of Auburn, Alabama, and Will Terry, Brier Lanier, and Bowen Shurley of Rome. Surviving brothers include David (Dianne) Lanier of Kennesaw, Jim (Debbie) Lanier of Marietta, and John (Elaine) Lanier of Rome. Also surviving are father and mother-in law, Butch (Donna) Baldwin, sister and brother-in law, Tara (Doug) Reeves, and brother and sister-in-law, Joey (Christine) Baldwin, all of Rome. Several nieces and cousins also survive, as well as former wife, Sylvia Brooks Lanier of Rome.
Pallbearers include David Lanier of Kennesaw, Jim Lanier of Marietta, John Lanier of Rome, Will Terry of Rome, Phil Baldwin of Big Canoe, Brad Thompson of Macon, and David Hill of Atlanta. Honorary pallbearers include Doug Reeves of Rome and Brett Thompson of Los Angeles, California.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Dr. Philip May officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday prior to the service from 2 until 3:45 p.m. Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church is located at 702 Pleasant Valley Road SE, Silver Creek, Ga. 30173. Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens is located at 1 Church Street NE, Rome, Ga. 30161.
Funeral arrangements are being directed by Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, Rome, Georgia 30161. Flowers are welcome to be sent to the funeral home or donations may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, P.O. Box 519, Silver Creek, Ga. 30173 or Woodlawn Baptist Church,1649 Cartersville Highway SE, Rome, Ga. 30161.