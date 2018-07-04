Mr. Stephen Forrest Lanier, age 69, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at a Birmingham, Alabama hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Dr. Philip May officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2 until 3:45pm.
A complete obituary will be placed in the Friday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.