Ms. Stephanie Lundy Mosley age 61, of Rome, Ga., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Stephanie Lundy Mosley, affectionately known as, “Cookie”, was born on December 23, 1956, in Rome, Georgia to the proud parents of William Clark Lundy, Jr. and Annie Lucile Lundy. She was the youngest of four children. It was in Rome that she enjoyed life, and departed this earth on Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
She obtained her education from West Rome High School. Upon graduating, she worked at Lindale Mill Manufacturing in Lindale, Ga. After closing, she began working at Northwest Regional Hospital until its closing as well.
As an advocate for education, she returned to school and graduated with an Associate Degree from Georgia Northwestern Technical College, where she had her work published in "The Facing Project: Facing Hope."
"Cookie" was a hardworking individual who tirelessly cared for others, volunteering with Floyd Medical Hospital. She had a love for taking care of others, and this was especially seen in the love she had for her two daughters, Whitney Lorraine Mosley and Tatum Dorsey Asante. Everyone was family, and she welcomed many as her own.
She was a proud member of St. Paul AME Church, determined to attend church each Sunday despite any challenges.
Above all, she most treasured spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Clark Lundy, Jr. and Annie Lucile Lundy, and eldest brother, Winfred Clark Lundy. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children; Whitney Lorraine Mosley, Tatum Dorsey Asante (Mosby), and Tara Burge; sisters, Pamela Lundy Davis, and Trudie Sams (James); brother, William Clayton Lundy (Haralene); grandchildren, Grant Adom Asante and Audrey Lorraine Asante; nephews, William Christopher Lundy (Nemisha), Warren Chavez Lundy and Stephen Michael Davis; nieces, Tiffany Morgan (Horace) and Zandra Martin; and great nieces and nephew, Alexis Martin, Katie Lauryn Martin, Trey Morgan, and Kelis Morgan.