Mary Stanley, age 80, of Rome passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at a local facility. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
