Stanley Keith Walker, 75, of Lindale, passed from this life on July 27, 2018 after a battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Gadsden, Alabama, the son of Weldon Walker and Lillian Tanner Walker. He grew up on the bluff in Section, Alabama before moving to Lindale as a teenager.
In his younger days, Stanley’s name was synonymous with hotrods and flashy cars. He was the go-to guy for custom paint jobs, and those cars were the first outlet for his creative expression.
In his later life, the outlet for his creativity became the bluegrass tunes he loved to play and eventually the gospel music of his faith. His instrument of choice was the clawhammer banjo, which reminded him of his grandfather, Jessie “Papa” Tanner.
Stanley’s friends and family will remember him as a larger-than-life character who always had a story to tell, a friend to make. and a heart for the underdog.
Survivors include his three daughters, Darla Catalano (Pete), Haley Walker, and Lauren Walker, all of Rome; five grandchildren, Wyatt Crider, Braiden Bridges, Kenzleigh Brooks, Kelly Catalano, and Kacy Clouser; his great granddaughter, Hayden Clouser; three sisters, Pat Shetter (Paul), Silver Creek, Cherry Walker, Rome, and Tina Sample (Robert), Henryville, Ind.; a brother, Mickey Walker (Joyous), Plainville; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two, very close longtime friends, James “Bubba” Clark and Betty Jane “Janie” Bearden.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Greg Hunter will officiate with Bill Fortenberry delivering a eulogy.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 p.m. until service time. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.
The family requests that donations be made to Cancer Navigators, c/o Floyd Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 233, Rome, Ga. 30162, in lieu of flowers.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.