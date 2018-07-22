Mr. Sonny Burnes, age 84, of Rome, passed away at a local hospital, Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Sonny was born in Rome, Georgia June 12, 1934. He was the son of the late Herman Milton Burnes, Sr. and Agnes Hirsch Burnes. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Herman “Buster” Milton Burnes, Jr and one sister, Mary Hugh Burnes Higgins.
Sonny drove trucks for Trend Mills of Rome for many years. He loved to garden, work in his yard, enjoyed fishing and in his younger days he loved to stock car race. More than anything Sonny loved and cherished his family. He so much enjoyed traveling with his wife to see grandchildren playing sports. He hardly ever missed a game they played. He loved his family very much.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Shirley Baker Prather Burnes to whom he was married for 62 years, three daughters, Teresa Dudley (Ken) of Silver Creek, GA, Phyllis Rampley (Robert) of Rome, GA, and Stacy Davis (Marty) of Silver Creek, GA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Kristi McEver, Kimberly Harrison (Joseph), Stephanie Meadows (Jeff), Kendall Roberts (Trevor), and Madison Lockridge (Josh), seven great-grandchildren, Ashley Kasonovitch, Alex Harrison, Addie Grace Harrison, Katelyn Meadows, Jackson Meadows, Lauren Roberts and CoraLeigh Roberts. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 24, 2018, from 1 to 2 pm at Daniel’s Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2:00 following the visitation in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel’s with Rev. Robert Rampley officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Cemetery, Rome.
Those serving as pallbearers are Joseph Harrison, Jeff Meadows, Trevor Roberts, Josh Lockridge and Alex Harrison.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contribution may be made to: St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or by calling 1-800-822-6344.
