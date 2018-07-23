Mr. Sonny Burnes, age 84, of Rome, passed away at a local hospital, Saturday, July 21, 2018.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 24, 2018, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Daniel’s Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel’s Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Rampley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oaknoll Cemetery, Rome.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or by calling 1-800-822-6344.
