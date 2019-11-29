Mrs. Shirley Kathryn Wood Smith, age 87, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Mrs. Smith was born on February 12, 1932 in Lindale, GA. She was the daughter of the late William Cecil Wood and Lillie Mae Ellington Wood. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Wade and Boots Green; one brother, Dudley Wood, and one great grandchild, Haylee Marie Smith. Mrs. Smith was a devoted member of the Transfiguration Episcopal Church. She owned and operated West End Florist until her retirement in 1993, then worked many more years as the Activities Director at 5th Avenue Nursing Home. Survivors include one sister, Jeanette Jackson (Robert), and her children Elaine Price (Greg), Kenyon T. Smith Jr (Deborah), Spencer Smith (Lori), 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial graveside service will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Mother Linda Pineo officiating. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Smith, Shirley
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.