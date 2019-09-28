Rev. John Thomas (Bud) Smith, age 76, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his residence. Rev. Smith was born in Chattooga County, GA on April 16, 1943, son of the late Hartford Franklin Smith and the late Gussie Mae Kerby Smith. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the United States Army. He was an ordained Baptist Minister and a former member of the Damascus Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lee Sisson Smith, on January 15, 2004, and by a brother, Jack Smith. He was a former maintenance employee for Linens of the Week Company. Survivors include a daughter, Shannon Hopper (Chan), Rockmart; a granddaughter, Kinsey Welchel, Rockmart; 2 brothers, Billy Smith (Kay), Centre, AL, and Clyde Smith (Pauline), Houston, TX; two sisters, Judy Odom, Spring Garden, AL, and Kathy Green (Clay), Cave Spring; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors being presented by the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 6-8 pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of the daughter. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:45 pm and include: Chuck Reece, Joe Steed, Keith Bullard, Bryan Reece, Leon Mabry and Berlin Mabry. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.