Mr. James Alfred Smith, age 55, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in a local healthcare facility. Mr. Smith was born in Floyd County, Georgia on Feb. 19, 1964, to the former Shirley Smith. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Barker, maternal grandparents, as well as aunts and uncles. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Shirley and Charles Barker, Rome; two sisters, Tommi Cowan (Chris), Silver Creek, and Kathy Buttram (Jerry), Plainville; a brother, Charles Barker, Jr. (Cindy), Rome; long-time girlfriend, Robin Hardigree, Rome; nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday, Sept. 19. 2019, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Howell Cemetery, Centre, AL. Pallbearers are asked to assemble on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include; Charles Barker Jr., Chris Cowan, Jerry Buttram and Eric Reynolds. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.