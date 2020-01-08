Mrs. Rebekah Wright Skelton, age 95, of Rome, entered the kingdom of Heaven on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her daughters and other loved ones. Mrs. Skelton was born in Rome, Georgia on March 3, 1924, to the late Orion Griffin Wright and the late Ethel Davis Wright. Her education included graduating from Model High School (1942), Carroll Lynn Business School (1968), University of Georgia off campus center (Small Business) (1970), American Institute Of Antiques (1972), Floyd Jr. College (Basic Interior Design) (1973) and Advanced Interior Design (1985). Her past employments were Carleton Music Company, office at Double Cola, office at Pepsi Cola, owned and operated Tender Care Day Care and Berry College. In 1967, Mrs. Skelton along with her husband, William Thomas "Tommy" Skelton became the proud owners of Skelton's Red Barn Antiques. They both loved going to auctions, socializing with customers and auction "buddies", restoring trunks, caning chairs and Mrs. Skelton especially enjoyed researching antique items they had purchased. This antique business truly brought them much joy! After Mr. Skelton passed in 1996, she continued to operate the business until 2017 (a total of 50 years). Rebekah Skelton will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She had a sweet smile, a sharp mind, a strong will and an unshakable faith in the goodness and greatness of God. She was of the Baptist faith (Friendship Baptist Church, Sunny Hill Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church). She served as a Sunday School teacher, a Vacation Bible School worker and a faithful choir member. She loved going to church and studying her bible daily. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Skelton was also preceded in death by five siblings. Survivors include 3 daughters, Elaine Keasler (Wayne), Rome, Vera Carroll, Powder Springs and Lucy Geraldson (Stanley), Rome; 6 grandchildren, Steve Carroll, Powder Springs, Scott Carroll (Kelly), Bowden, Gerald Keasler (Ann), Rome, Heather Keasler, Woodstock, Neal Carr, Rome and Adam Carr, Rome; 2 step-granddaughters, Stephanie Hill (Travis) and Brenda Jenkins (Bart); 7 great-grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews also survive. Mrs. Skelton's grandsons and great-grandsons have proudly accepted the honor of being her pallbearers. They are Steve Carroll, Scott Carroll, Nathan Carroll, Jacob Carroll, Gerald Keasler, Malachi Keasler, Neal Carr, Adam Carr and Hayden Carr. Funeral services for Mrs. Skelton will be held at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm with Rev. Alan Fuller officiating. A private family interment will take place at Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm. A special thank you to Heyman Hospice Care for the love and care provided in her last days. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
Skelton, Rebekah
To send flowers to the family of Rebekah Skelton, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
1:00PM-1:45PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - Oaknoll Chapel
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Rebekah's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - Oaknoll Chapel
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Rebekah's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 11
Private interment
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Floyd Memory Gardens
895 Cartersville Highway
Rome, GA 30161
895 Cartersville Highway
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before Rebekah's Private interment begins.